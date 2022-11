TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week, Tucson will have high temperatures in the 60s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.

The wind will continue throughout this week, but there will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies.

Sierra Vista will have multiple days of high temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS