Gusty wind arrives before a warmer weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak system will bring gusty wind to southeastern Arizona to finish the work week, but this wind will help keep our overnight lows just a few degrees warmer.

Lows will continue to drop into the lower 30s as we head into the weekend and highs will gradually climb into the mid to upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

The warming trend won't last long because another storm system is on the way for early next week.

By Monday night and Tuesday, another round of rain and mountain snow will arrive along with cooler temperatures.

Our active winter weather pattern will continue!

Cuyler Diggs

