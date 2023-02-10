Gusty wind and blowing dust will close out the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will finish the week with gusty wind and some blowing dust across southern Arizona as another wave of weather changes move in from the west.

Friday and Saturday will be windy as we wait for another storm system to arrive Super Bowl Sunday.

This system will bring some low elevation rain and mountain snow from late Sunday into midday Monday.

Rain and snow totals will be light, but another round of showers and light mountain snow will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The biggest change will come with a drop in temperatures with highs in the 50s for much of next week along with the possibility of a hard freeze from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Hang on because this will be a wild ride of weather over the next week!

Cuyler Diggs

