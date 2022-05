TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy today, with stronger winds again on Wednesday.

Sunny with southwest winds between 10-20 MPH today, then tomorrow we will see an increase in westerly winds up to 25 mph, gusting in the 30s.

This system will pass on Thursday, which will be the coolest day of the week.

Thereafter, highs will climb to the warmest of the year, thus far, soaring to the triple-digits in Tucson for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

