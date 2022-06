TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gusty winds return, with continuing hot and dry conditions.

Another triple-digit day on tap, with gusty winds at times through the afternoon. Staying breezy Friday and Saturday.

Daytime temperatures peaking today and Friday, soaring to 102-103° in Tucson.

A westward push of moisture will bring a slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms today and Friday near the New Mexico border.

Meteorologist April Madison

