Gusty and cooler air approaching

Cooler air arrives
Posted at 5:28 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 07:33:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will clear to mostly sunny, with gusty winds late in the day and a few degrees of cooling.

Highs will drop to the low 80s today, then upper 70s by tomorrow.

A weather system passing north of our area will bring several degrees of cooling by mid week, with temperatures creeping back up by week`s end.

Dry conditions are expected through next weekend and likely beyond.

April Madison

