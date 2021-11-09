Gusty and cooler air approaching

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will clear to mostly sunny, with gusty winds late in the day and a few degrees of cooling.

Highs will drop to the low 80s today, then upper 70s by tomorrow.

A weather system passing north of our area will bring several degrees of cooling by mid week, with temperatures creeping back up by week`s end.

Dry conditions are expected through next weekend and likely beyond.

April Madison

