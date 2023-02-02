Groundhog Day arrives with sunshine and warmer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice weather is coming to southern Arizona just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will build over the region and give our temperatures a boost.

Lower 70s will arrive to finish the week and highs near 80° will arrive to finish the weekend.

Another weak system will bring cooler air and breezy conditions back to southeastern Arizona early next week.

This would be a good time to make some plans to be outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

