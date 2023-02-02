Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Groundhog Day arrives with sunshine and warmer temperatures

Groundhog Day arrives with sunshine and warmer temperatures
Posted at 7:37 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 21:37:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice weather is coming to southern Arizona just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will build over the region and give our temperatures a boost.

Lower 70s will arrive to finish the week and highs near 80° will arrive to finish the weekend.

Another weak system will bring cooler air and breezy conditions back to southeastern Arizona early next week.

This would be a good time to make some plans to be outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018