Groundhog Day arrives with sunshine and warmer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice weather is coming to southern Arizona just in time for the weekend.
High pressure will build over the region and give our temperatures a boost.
Lower 70s will arrive to finish the week and highs near 80° will arrive to finish the weekend.
Another weak system will bring cooler air and breezy conditions back to southeastern Arizona early next week.
This would be a good time to make some plans to be outside over the next few days!
Cuyler Diggs
