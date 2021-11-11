Great weather for Veterans Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Great weather expected for Veterans Day. Cool in the morning, pleasant midday, and just a little warm by the afternoon in the mid-80s.

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with a high temperature of 87 on Saturday. The Arizona game kicks off at noon so prepare for the heat by hydrating before the game.

Computer models show some slight cooling back closer to normal next week.

Brian Brennan

