Gradual warming continues as we get closer to the weekend

Posted at 7:58 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 21:58:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will continue to gradually climb as we get closer to the weekend.

Highs will work their way back into the lower 60s with mid-60s returning by the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will warm back into the upper 30s to around 40° as we go through the weekend and into next week.

A weak system will bring a slight chance of sprinkles Sunday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry for the next several days.

Enjoy the slightly warmer temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

