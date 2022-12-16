Gradual warming continues as we get closer to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will continue to gradually climb as we get closer to the weekend.

Highs will work their way back into the lower 60s with mid-60s returning by the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will warm back into the upper 30s to around 40° as we go through the weekend and into next week.

A weak system will bring a slight chance of sprinkles Sunday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry for the next several days.

Enjoy the slightly warmer temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

