Gradual rise in temperature this week with some storm activity south and east of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The heat will rise as moisture moves in this week.

High pressure moving north of our area will bring up the temperatures, and allow monsoon moisture to spread in.

The new few days remain calm in Tucson with chances for storms south and east of town. Those storms could pack a real punch on Monday if Tropical Storm Grace reforms near the Baja Peninsula.

Otherwise, the main headline will be hotter temperatures around 105 midweek in Tucson.

Enjoy your weekend,

Brian Brennan

