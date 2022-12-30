Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Gradual clearing today, warmer tomorrow, new storm for the new year

New year, new storm
Tracking new storm for the new year
Posted at 4:55 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 06:55:57-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning showers will gradually clear to the northeast through sunrise, then clouds clearing through tonight.

We will have a pleasant Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

A stronger and colder winter storm arrives for the new year, bringing extreme gusty winds, valley rain, and snow.

WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect early Sunday through early Monday morning.

Temperatures will be near to below normal with the exception of Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018