Gradual clearing today, warmer tomorrow, new storm for the new year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning showers will gradually clear to the northeast through sunrise, then clouds clearing through tonight.

We will have a pleasant Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

A stronger and colder winter storm arrives for the new year, bringing extreme gusty winds, valley rain, and snow.

WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect early Sunday through early Monday morning.

Temperatures will be near to below normal with the exception of Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

