Gorgeous weather for Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will continue through Christmas with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Even warmer temperatures arrive early next week as we wait for a storm system to move in from the northwest.

This system will bring cooler temperatures along with some rain and a return of mountain snow.

It's too early to tell how much rain or snow will fall, so let's enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

Merry Christmas!

Cuyler Diggs

