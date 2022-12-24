Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Gorgeous weather for Christmas

Gorgeous weather for Christmas
Posted at 7:12 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 21:12:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will continue through Christmas with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Even warmer temperatures arrive early next week as we wait for a storm system to move in from the northwest.

This system will bring cooler temperatures along with some rain and a return of mountain snow.

It's too early to tell how much rain or snow will fall, so let's enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

Merry Christmas!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018