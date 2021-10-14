Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Gorgeous autumn weather returns to southern Arizona

items.[0].videoTitle
Gorgeous autumn weather returns to southern Arizona
Posted at 6:57 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 22:12:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Making some plans to be outdoors would be a great idea because we are going into a fantastic stretch of fall weather!

Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to climb over the next few days and we'll see mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

Overnight lows will still be chilly, but they will also moderate back into the mid to upper 50s through the weekend.

Dry conditions will dominate our weather for the next several days and we don't see any significant chance of rain on the horizon.

Enjoy the beautiful autumn weather!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018