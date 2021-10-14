Gorgeous autumn weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Making some plans to be outdoors would be a great idea because we are going into a fantastic stretch of fall weather!

Plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to climb over the next few days and we'll see mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

Overnight lows will still be chilly, but they will also moderate back into the mid to upper 50s through the weekend.

Dry conditions will dominate our weather for the next several days and we don't see any significant chance of rain on the horizon.

Enjoy the beautiful autumn weather!

Cuyler Diggs

