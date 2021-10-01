Goodbye Monsoon, hello cool mornings and warm afternoon highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Welcome October!

A cool start to the day, then warming to the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine!

Aside from a slight chance of showers in the White Mountains this afternoon, dry conditions remain through the weekend.

Below normal temperatures will continue through Saturday, warming up to seasonal norms early next week.

Showers then attempt to return to the region, especially on Tuesday.

April Madison

