Getting warmer as we get closer to the weekend, but more wind is on the way for Mother's Day

Posted at 7:16 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 22:16:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will bring more heat to southern Arizona as we close in on the weekend, but low pressure will bring more wind as we go through Mother's Day weekend.

Highs will climb up to 100° by Saturday and cool back into the lower 90s next week.

We'll welcome the cooler temperatures, but we'll have to put up with more strong wind which will increase over the weekend and stay with us into the middle of next week.

Critical wildfire danger and blowing dust will be a big concern, especially on Mother's Day.

Enjoy the lower wind speeds while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

