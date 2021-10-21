Watch
Getting even warmer for the end of the week

Posted at 6:56 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 21:56:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will have a warm finish to the week as highs hover around 90° for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, the weather pattern becomes a little more active along the West Coast and will bring some breezy and slightly cooler conditions back to southern Arizona.

Early next week, another system will bring a bit more moisture and a slight chance of showers to southeastern Arizona on Tuesday.

Overall, the weather still looks great for most outdoor activities you may have planned!

Cuyler Diggs

