Getting even warmer for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will have a warm finish to the week as highs hover around 90° for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, the weather pattern becomes a little more active along the West Coast and will bring some breezy and slightly cooler conditions back to southern Arizona.

Early next week, another system will bring a bit more moisture and a slight chance of showers to southeastern Arizona on Tuesday.

Overall, the weather still looks great for most outdoor activities you may have planned!

Cuyler Diggs

