Get ready for more wild winter weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next wave of wild winter weather is set to arrive and will be preceded by more strong wind.

High Wind Advisories have been issued for all of southern Arizona from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning because we could experience wind gusts up to 55 mph in the lower elevations.

The wind will blow another round of rain and snow into the area and Winter Storm Advisories and Warnings have already been posted.

Even in Tucson, we could see 1 to 3" of snow and up to 14" of snow may fall above 7,000' along with blizzard-like conditions.

The storm will quickly move east and leave behind some cold air that will bring sub-freezing temperatures back to the region to finish the week.

We can be thankful that a nice weekend is on the way!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

