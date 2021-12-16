Frosty mornings will give way to seasonally warm afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy fog and frost can be expected this morning, especially in areas to our south and east.

After a cold start to the day, temps will warm to the mid 60s in Tucson with less wind.

Afternoon highs will warm back up closer to average today through early next week.

Mostly dry conditions are expected outside of scattered showers over the southeast corner of Arizona Saturday into Sunday.

Unsettled weather continues with the next weather system potentially bringing increasing shower chances to the region mid to late next week.

April Madison

