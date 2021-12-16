Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Frosty mornings will give way to seasonally warm afternoons

Cold start, warmer end
Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 07:35:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy fog and frost can be expected this morning, especially in areas to our south and east.

After a cold start to the day, temps will warm to the mid 60s in Tucson with less wind.

Afternoon highs will warm back up closer to average today through early next week.

Mostly dry conditions are expected outside of scattered showers over the southeast corner of Arizona Saturday into Sunday.

Unsettled weather continues with the next weather system potentially bringing increasing shower chances to the region mid to late next week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018