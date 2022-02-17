Watch
Frosty mornings, then warmer for the weekend

Cold mornings, but warmer afternoon highs coming
Posted at 5:44 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 07:44:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a frosty start to the day, we will stay a little on the cool side as yesterday's storm system exits the region.

We will be between systems over the weekend, which will allow highs to climb to the mid 70s.

Thereafter, another storm will impact the region early next week.

This system will bring a chance of showers to the area along with breezy conditions and a drop in daytime temperatures, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

April Madison

