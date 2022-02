TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're headed to the rodeo parade, make sure you bundle up!

Expect frost until 9 AM, then mostly sunny and highs in the 50s.

Another freezing start to Friday, then warming up in the afternoon.

A strong warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week, with highs warming to the 80s by the middle of the week.

