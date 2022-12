TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold start to the day, with many areas dipping to the 20s across the metro.

Highs may gain a few degrees today but still several degrees below average.

Cold mornings will continue as we see a gradual overall warming trend into next week.

A weak weather system is expected to move through the area late in the weekend, but at this point it looks pretty dry.

Meteorologist April Madison

