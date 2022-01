TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Frost and patchy fog possible south and east of Tucson this morning with the chilly temperatures and low level moisture.

A drying trend and clear skies will allow overnight lows to drop below normal in the 30s in Tucson this week.

That being said, the afternoons will be beautiful with highs in the upper 60s and sunny.

Have a great week,

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS