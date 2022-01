TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chilly temperatures and leftover low level moisture will make for a frosty morning for areas south and east of Tucson Monday morning. Patchy fog also possible especially for areas that saw measurable rainfall.

High temperatures quickly work their way back into the 70s in Tucson this week. Mid-70s by the weekend. Morning temperatures will be continue to be chilly in the metro area with lows in the upper-30s.

Brian Brennan

