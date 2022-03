TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler today, but warmer for the weekend

Clouds will continue to clear through the morning as the cold front lingers on the backside of Thursday's weather system.

Highs will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 60s today, then rebound quickly to the mid to upper 70s over the weekend.

Dry, sunny conditions will follow for the next several days.

April Madison

