Friday to stay dry before weekend changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County.

On Friday, we'll again see highs on the warm side—topping out in the 70s—but slightly cooler than Thursday. Gusty conditions look to be mostly limited to Cochise County, but we're expecting a generally pleasant day for the whole region.

This weekend brings rain chances, beginning Saturday morning. Most areas can expect between a tenth and half an inch of rain over the weekend, with better chances south and east of Tucson and at higher elevations.

