Freezing temperatures return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big blast of Arctic air has arrived and will keep us feeling cold through the end of the week.

Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued for many locations across southern Arizona, including the Tucson metro area.

Low temperatures will drop as low as 25° in and around Tucson as we go into Thursday morning.

High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s through the end of the week.

This weekend, highs will rise back into the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s will arrive by the middle of next week.

Be sure to take precautions against the freezing temperatures which include protecting pipes, plants, pets and people.

Stay warm if you can!

Cuyler Diggs

