Freezing cold nights will continue through Saturday morning, then a weekend warm up

Staying cold to end the work week
Posted at 5:37 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 07:38:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very cold start to this Thursday, with temps dropping into the 20s.

Less wind, but cooler highs as the cold front moves through the state. Tucson will only warm to the low to mid 50s.

Overnight lows will likely stay below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings.

High pressure will bring a gradual warming trend over the weekend.

Breezy Friday, then a passing system will bring gusty winds again and a few degrees of cooling Monday before the warming trend resumes by mid week.

April Madison

