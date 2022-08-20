Flood Watches remain in effect as the potential for heavy rain continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A tropical-type low pressure system will continue to spin a lot of moisture over southern Arizona through the weekend and this will lead to the possibility of more flooding.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday night because we will continue to see periods of heavy rain as this system moves across the region.

Many southeastern Arizona locations could easily pick up another 1 to 2" of additional rainfall through Saturday night.

The cloud cover and rain will contribute to much cooler temperatures through the weekend.

Highs will stay in the 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe!

Cuyler Diggs

