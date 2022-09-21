Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Flood Watches go into effect as the potential for heavy rain climbs

Flood Watches go into effect as the potential for heavy rain climbs
Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 22:30:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Lots of moisture is flowing over Arizona and this will bring a good chance of thunderstorms to the area through Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Arizona as there is an elevated risk of localized flooding because of the potential for heavy rain.

Some higher elevations will see accumulations of 1 to 2" of rainfall through the end of the week.

The influx of moisture will also drop our high temperatures back into the low to mid-90s, but upper 90s will return over the weekend as drier air returns.

This looks to be the last stand for monsoon 2022, so enjoy it while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018