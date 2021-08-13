Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Flood Watches are in effect as monsoon stays active

items.[0].videoTitle
Flood Watches are in effect as monsoon stays active
Posted at 7:48 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 22:48:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to stay active through the weekend as plenty of moisture combines with a weak disturbance to bring the possibility of more heavy rain to the region.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon because the flood risk is much higher because of the ground already being so saturated in many areas.

Even next week, the monsoon will stay fairly active as an ample amount of moisture remains over southern Arizona.

Temperatures will remain below seasonable averages and, this weekend, highs will only climb into the upper 80s.

Pay close attention to the weather over the next couple of days and remember... Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018