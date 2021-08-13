Flood Watches are in effect as monsoon stays active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to stay active through the weekend as plenty of moisture combines with a weak disturbance to bring the possibility of more heavy rain to the region.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon because the flood risk is much higher because of the ground already being so saturated in many areas.

Even next week, the monsoon will stay fairly active as an ample amount of moisture remains over southern Arizona.

Temperatures will remain below seasonable averages and, this weekend, highs will only climb into the upper 80s.

Pay close attention to the weather over the next couple of days and remember... Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

