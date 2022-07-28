Flash threat continues into the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our active monsoon pattern continues as lots of moisture combines with a weak low pressure system to bring more rain to southern Arizona.

This system will be slow to move across northern Mexico and, as it drifts to the west, will help create more thunderstorms which may produce heavy rain.

Flood Watches have been extended and will now expire early Friday morning.

With this pattern in place, we'll be able to continue to enjoy slightly cooler temperatures through the end of the week.

Please continue to be safe and ... Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Cuyler Diggs

