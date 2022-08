TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!

Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend.

Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday.

Expect slow moving storms, lots of lightning, and the likely potential of flash flooding, especially in already saturated areas.

Meteorologist April Madison

