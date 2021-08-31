Flash Flood Watches return as the potential for heavy rain climbs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tropical moisture arrives and will bring the threat of heavy rain and some flooding through the middle of the week.

Flash Flood Watches go into effect for all of Arizona for Tuesday and Wednesday as the flooding potential climbs.

Some areas could receive as much as 3" of rainfall through Wednesday night.

Along with the clouds and rain, we'll see much cooler temperature with highs only reaching the lower 80s by Wednesday.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will carry through the end of the week and into the weekend as moisture remains over the area.

Be sure to pay close attention to the weather this week!

Cuyler Diggs

