Flash Flood Watches remain in effect this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the weekend and the potential for flash flooding will remain high.

Flash Flood Watches are still in effect through Sunday afternoon for most of central and southern Arizona.

With the ground already being so saturated, it won't take much rain to create flash flooding.

Along with the added moisture and cloud cover, we'll enjoy cooler than average temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monsoon will stay somewhat active to begin next week, but drier air and less thunderstorm activity will return by the end of the week.

Pay close attention to weather forecasts and to the skies this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

