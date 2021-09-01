Watch
Flash Flood Watches remain in effect as moisture continues to bring rain to Arizona

Posted at 7:04 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 22:04:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a wet, cooler than average start to September.

Plenty of moisture remains over the area and the rain is expected to continue to fall across most of southern Arizona.

Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for all of Arizona as flooding potential remains high.

By the end of the week, drier air will return and allow temperatures to climb back into the 90s.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

