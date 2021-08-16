Watch
Flash Flood Watch extended through Monday

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended with Monday now looking active in the afternoon and evening.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's looking like a much calmer evening with just a few scattered storms near the border.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch until Tuesday 2 AM. This is because models are picking up on a disturbance generating storms off the Mogollon Rim and sending them down our way by the afternoon and evening hours.

Instability and moisture are in place for an active day. Strong to severe storms are possible along with heavy rain and flash flooding conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have some storms and cooler than normal temperatures before southwesterly winds dry things out by the end of the week. Sunny skies will warm things back to normal.

Brian Brennan

