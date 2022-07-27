Watch Now
Flash flood potential remains high as monsoon stays active

Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 22:31:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A Flood Watch remains in effect as flooding potential remains high across southern Arizona.

Plenty of moisture will be available to combine with a weak disturbance to bring the threat of more heavy rain to the region.

With the ground already being quite saturated in many locations, it won't take much rain to create more flooding.

Temperatures will stay slightly cooler than average for this time of the year as highs stay in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Enjoy this cooler weather while it lasts!

