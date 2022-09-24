First weekend of fall begins with monsoon chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona, mostly south and east of Tucson. We're expecting our monsoon activity to quiet down later this evening and into the overnight hours. Lows tonight in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday we can expect another round of monsoon moisture, with better chances south of Tucson and later in the afternoon. The metro area still has potential to see some passing showers and storms on Saturday. Highs in the mid-90s around Tucson and the upper-80s across Cochise County.

The latter half of the weekend and into next week, we dry out and see monsoon chances dry up. Temperatures remain well into the 90s, slightly above average for this time of year. Better chances for rainfall arrive the middle of next week.

