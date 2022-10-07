First week of October ends with storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County.

On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening storms across the area. Highs will only reach the mid-80s around Tucson and won't get out of the 70s for much of Southeastern Arizona.

The low pressure system bringing the instability and these rain chances won't move much until Sunday and into early next week, when we expect rain chances to diminish. But through the weekend, these afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area.

