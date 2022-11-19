Fine fall weather continues as we move closer to Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Other than some occasional breezy conditions and a few fluctuations in our temperatures, our nice weather will carry through the weekend and into Thanksgiving.

A weak system will bring a few light rain and snow showers to the White Mountains on Saturday evening, but that's about as close as we'll get to seeing any rain or snow across southern Arizona.

Even though we'd like to see some moisture, we will be able to enjoy some nice temperatures.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s along with overnight lows in the lower 40s through the end of next week.

Make some plans to get outside and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

