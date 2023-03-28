Feeling more like spring before another windy cool down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer weather arrives ahead of another cold front that will bring another round of wind and cool air to southern Arizona.

Highs in the lower 80s will stay with us going into the middle of the week, but upper 60s return for the end of the week.

Gusty wind arrives Wednesday and gets even stronger Thursday as the cooler air arrives.

Fortunately, nicer weather returns for the weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Keep your jackets handy for the cooler weather later this week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Weather

Warmer temperatures return

