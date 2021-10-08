Feeling more like fall in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some big weather changes are heading for southern Arizona as two different systems approach the area.

The first system will bring breezy, cooler conditions to finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will drop back into the 80s for the weekend, but an even bigger drop in temperatures is on the way for next week.

The second system will be stronger and bring a little moisture to southeastern Arizona where snow levels will drop to 7,000' on Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday will bring some gusty wind along with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

By Wednesday morning, overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s and stay in the mid-40s for Thursday morning.

Better dust off the jackets that have been hanging in the closet all summer!

Cuyler Diggs

