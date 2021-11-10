Watch
Feeling like early November for a change

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow and around average for this time of year.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 09, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds are passing over us today thanks to a system well to our north.

Those clouds kept us a bit cooler than yesterday, and we'll see high temperatures dropping another few degrees tomorrow with cooler air moving in.

Enjoy the seasonable day Wednesday, because warmer than normal temperature return quickly. Veterans day looks pretty nice in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

Brian Brennan

