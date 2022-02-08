Watch
Feeling just a little like spring this week

Posted at 7:07 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 21:07:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some beautiful weather is heading our way and will have us feeling just a little bit like spring by the end of the week.

High pressure is building from the west and will keep the storm track well to the north of our area.

Other than some breezy conditions on Thursday and Saturday, we can look forward to lots of sunshine a warm winter temperatures.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

This would be a great time to make some outdoor plans!

Cuyler Diggs

