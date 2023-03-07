Feeling a bit more like spring as winter takes a break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer air has been allowed to return to southern Arizona as the jetstream moves north.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds as a strong southwest flow brings sub-tropical moisture over the region.

Even with the clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-70s through the middle of the week and closer to 80° for the weekend.

Dry weather is expected to carry us all the way into the beginning of next.

This would be a good time to get back outside!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

