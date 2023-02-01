Watch Now
February will arrive along with a warming trend

Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 21:07:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We bring January to a close with more chilly air, but February arrives with a warming trend.

A weak low pressure system will continue moving east and high pressure will begin to build from the west.

This weekend, highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s and a few neighborhoods could reach the 80° mark.

Early next week, a weak system will sweep across the region to remind us that we are still in the middle of winter.

Keep the jackets handy, for now!

Cuyler Diggs

