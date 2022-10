TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air continues with a daily chance for storms.

Clouds increasing this afternoon, with another 20 to 30% chance for storms.

This pattern will continue in the afternoon and evenings through the weekend with highs staying below average.

Tucson will see highs in the low to upper 80s, with lows dipping to the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Madison

