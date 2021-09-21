Fall is on the way, but summer will be slow to give way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fall officially arrives early Wednesday afternoon, but it will still be feeling very much like summer for the next couple of days.

Highs will stay in the upper 90s to finish summer and drop into the low to mid-90s to begin fall.

Overnight lows will feel a bit more like fall as morning temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week as some more moisture arrives from the south.

Showers will be light and most of us will stay dry, but we'll continue to see a small chance of rain through the start of next week.

Monsoon isn't quite ready to give up just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

