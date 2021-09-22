Fall brings gusty winds and warm temps, but Monsoon 2021 still has a chance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy winds and warm highs for our first official day of Fall!

Gusts up to 25 mph, mostly dry conditions, and a high of 97° in Tucson today.

Chances for showers and storms will increase Thursday and continue through this weekend as a weather system approaches and moves across the region.

Monsoon 2021 still has a chance!

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

