Fall brings gusty winds and warm temps, but Monsoon 2021 still has a chance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy winds and warm highs for our first official day of Fall!
Gusts up to 25 mph, mostly dry conditions, and a high of 97° in Tucson today.
Chances for showers and storms will increase Thursday and continue through this weekend as a weather system approaches and moves across the region.
Monsoon 2021 still has a chance!
April Madison
