Fall brings gusty winds and warm temps, but Monsoon 2021 still has a chance

Fall begins
Posted at 6:16 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 09:25:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy winds and warm highs for our first official day of Fall!

Gusts up to 25 mph, mostly dry conditions, and a high of 97° in Tucson today.

Chances for showers and storms will increase Thursday and continue through this weekend as a weather system approaches and moves across the region.

Monsoon 2021 still has a chance!

April Madison

