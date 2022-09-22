Fall arrives with a few more thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fall will officially arrive with another round of scattered thunderstorms as monsoon tries to bring some more rain before coming to an end.

A few thunderstorms will have the potential to produce some more heavy rain and localized flooding.

This weekend, drier air returns and allows high temperatures to climb back into the upper 90s.

The dry, warm trend will carry into next week with no significant chance of rain on the horizon.

This appears to be the last stand for monsoon 2022!

Cuyler Diggs

